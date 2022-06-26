By Bianca Iboma-Emefu

In order to stabilize energy, strengthen renewable energy and clean environment, a delegate of German Industry and Commerce, Katharina Felgenhauer, has stressed the need for a viable business environment that would attract investors who can solve Nigeria’s energy crisis.

Felgenhauer made the call at a press briefing heralding the West African Clean Energy and Environment Trade Fair and Conference (WACEE) 10th anniversary slated for 19th-21st October 2022 in Lagos.

She identified energy shortage, poor infrastructure and restrictions on ease of doing business as some of the factors discouraging German investors from investing in Nigeria, urging the stakeholders to create a platform that would promote sustainable partnership with Nigeria.

While describing Nigeria’s large market economy as an investment destination, she expressed optimism that supporting investment decisions would help to attract German industries to Nigeria.

“Although we cannot ignore the challenges confronting German investors in the country, but we would support investment decisions that would stir growth in Nigeria and employment opportunities,” Felgenhauer said.

The acting Consul General for Germany in Lagos, Marton Köver, noted that the trade fair and conference had attracted leading investors, service providers, manufacturers, suppliers and distributors, investors and industry experts that would serve as a gateway for the stakeholders to access West African Markets.

In his own address, Commercial Attaché, Austrian Embassy Commercial Section, Hannes Scheiner, said the trade fair would showcase products and innovations to an international business clientele, raise awareness of the company and projects, as well as expand the business network.