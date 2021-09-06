By Henry Uche, Lagos

Experts in the medical profession are to hold a two-day hybrid event symposium under the aegis of EpiAFRIC to explore the use of technology to provide health solutions.

Being a Pan-African discourse featuring professionals across the continent, the initiative was crafted to build an ecosystem of health and tech practitioners to design and deploy contextually relevant tech solutions across Africa.

Scheduled for September 10 and 11, this year’s theme is “Navigating Healthcare post-COVID-19”, with emphasis on developing tech solutions, to create a platform for health workers to work with developers, business persons and tech practitioners to develop viable solutions that will improve both population health and clinical care in the post-COVID-19 era.

Commenting on the programme, Dr Ifeanyi Nsofor, CEO EpiAFRIC, stated: ‘We are really pleased to be hosting our 6th Hackathon this year with our partners to a one of a kind hybrid event. This year promises to be epic as we would be expecting the teams to come up with disruptive ideas on how technology can be used to accelerate and provide better healthcare services especially as we gradually begin to live in a post-COVID-19 world.’

Acting CEO, TY Danjuma Foundation, Gima Forje maintained: ‘We are excited to be partnering with EpiAFRIC to roll out this year’s hackathon. Although we are not yet out of the pandemic – we would be looking out for innovative projects that would help us bring to the forefront of the needs that are cost-effective and cater for the needs of these challenging times.’

Country Director, Pathfinder International, Dr Amina Aminu Dorayi, explained that technology is a common denominator that facilitates professional works in the post-pandemic world. She added that the health meets tech hackathon provides an opportunity for health and tech practitioners to come together to create tech solutions for health service delivery and logistics management.

‘I am excited by these possibilities that the hackathon will present to us in Nigeria and we look forward to innovations that will address the challenges of health access, quality and outcomes of care especially for women and young people.’

According to the Communications & Content Editor, Uche Nwagboso, the session is a once in a lifetime opportunity for capacity building, mentoring, networking and support to build solutions from simple ideas to workable porotypes.

According to her, EpiAFRIC will be partnering with PandemicTech, Marie Stopes Nigeria, Riders for Health, WellaHealth Pathfinder International, Save the Children Tanzania, Doctoora, Ventures Platform and Nigeria Health Watch to bring these Tech solutions into the health sector.

