By Chiamaka Ajeamo

The Commissioner of Insurance and Chief Executive Officer of National Insurance Commission, (NAICOM), Sunday Thomas, has commended the giant strides of the Professional Insurance Ladies Association (PILA) towards the development of the industry.

Thomas gave this commendation at the commissioning of the PILA House in Lagos recently.

According to him, women are occupying prominent positions in the corporate world, leadership and are doing a great job at it.

“Women are multipliers. Whatever you give to them they make better, and as we have seen with PILA and this beautiful edifice, our women have taken charge and doing great things. You will always have my support.”

While delivering his speech as the Special Guest of Honour, Thomas acknowledged the visible support of the Lagos State Commissioner for Finance, Rabiu Olowo, to the course of the industry, stating that the action underscores the disposition of the Lagos State government towards insurance.

Olowo reiterated the importance of insurance to the Lagos State Government and noted it was why the state government was making insurance a culture in the state.

Commending PILA on its endeavours in the industry, he reassured the association of the continued support of the state in promoting insurance.

For his part, the Chairman, House Committee on Insurance, Darlington Nwokocha, said “I am proud of the Professional Insurance Ladies Association and all they have done. This beautiful Secretariat here is another progressive development for the industry.”

He used the opportunity to announce the commitment of the House of Representatives to the growth of the association and the industry as a whole with the donation of a public address system for the new secretariat.

Speaking earlier, PILA President, and the Managing Director, African Alliance Insurance Plc, Joyce Ojemudia, appreciated industry stakeholders and the entire team of PILA for their staunch support.

Paying homage to the forebears whose efforts were instrumental to the building, she said “This beautiful edifice is the culmination of many years of planning, pushing and belief. It is a good thing to praise the Lord, our help in ages past and our sustenance at all times.”

