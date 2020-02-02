Experts have started preparations in Venice to defuse a World War II-era bomb.

Some 3,500 people are being asked to leave their homes as a security precaution.

Officials warned that police would have to re-route traffic on some roads and canals and that tourists should expect some delays.

Even air space over Venice is to be blocked on what the media have dubbed “Bomba Day.”

The 220-kilogram bomb was found during excavations near the industrial port of Marghera.

It is also near some railroad tracks.

Buses and trains will be halted for several hours.

Venice came in for heavy U.S. bombing in in 1994. Italy was allied with Nazi Germany and Imperial Japan in World War II. (dpa/NAN)