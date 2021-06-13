From Okwe Obi, Abuja

In a bid to address some of the challenges affecting the ecosystem, environmental experts under the auspices of Legal Working Group, has forged ahead with the reintroduction of the Climate Change Bill of 2018

Recall that in 2019, President Muhammdu Buhari had rejected the Climate Change Bill, for lacking relevant provisions.

This time, the group which is made of legal advisers, representatives from ministries, department and agencies, and NGOs came together under the NDC Partnership- Climate Action Enhancement Package (CAEP), to address the lapses.

The Chairman of Environmental Resource Centre, Chief Newton Jibunoh, while speaking during the exercise recently in Abuja, explained that the workshop would bring about a better and habitable environment.

Jibunoh added that, “the objective of the workshop is to present the finalized work of the Legal Working Group (LWG) on the Climate Change Bill (CCB) to the Ministry of Environment through the Department of Climate Change (DCC) and the approved workplan for the LWG ahead of the Conference of Parties (COP26) scheduled to hold in November, 2021.

“The regulatory framework is expected to drive Nigerians Climate Change policy.”

On his part, National Coordinator for NDC Support Programme, Huzi Mshelia, noted that the presence of representatives of government MDAs showed the level of determination and care for environment.

Mahelia expressed optimism that if assented to, the bill will guide the process in achieving zero emissions in the year 2030.