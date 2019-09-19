Experts have made a strong case for women’s health to be accorded priority and better funding.

The advocacy is coming as 100 women in Rivers State are set to benefit from free surgery to remove fibroids from their wombs.

The surgical operation is part of a free medical outreach programme organised by the O. B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation in partnership with the state chapter of the Medical Women Association of Nigeria, Rivers State University Teaching Hospital and its University of Port Harcourt’s counterpart.

Chairperson of the state’s MWAN, Dr. Rosemary Ogu, who stated this yesterday, urged the government to invest in promoting the health of women in view of their crucial roles as wives and mothers in national development.