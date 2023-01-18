By Henry Uche, Lagos

As Nigerians earnestly yearn for quality leadership across three levels of governance, the Africa Leadership Group (ALG) is set to host Professor Remi Sonaiya to discuss ‘Leadership and National Development’ even as Nigerians prepare to choose their political leaders in the coming general elections.

The session slated for Thursday, 19th January to be hosted via zoom session is a continuation of the weekly Nigeria leadership series designed to bring about the desired economic change in the country through cross-pollination and fertilization of ideas by experts drawn across disciplines.

Versed in management, administration and leadership, professor Remi Sonaiya who was a former presidential candidate of the KOWA party would do justice to the leadership deficit that has kept the country in economic retardation over the years and the need to foster national development.

The Director of Publicity & Media Relations of the group, Lara Gureje-Oderinde who made this known in a statement expressed optimism in the aftermath of the session, saying that the continuous discourses were apt given the precarious situation in Nigeria.

According to her, it was high time Nigerians became enthusiastically conscious of the political affairs of the country and actively get involved in elections by exercising their franchise (choosing political leaders) who would shape their socio-economic life afterwards.

Gureje-Oderinde added that the don with the Chairman & Founder of ALG- Pastor Ituah Ighodalo, would leave no stone unturned to ensure that people get the right information, particularly in politics, leadership, nation-building and national development to enable them to make informed decisions.

“We need to rev and sensitize our people to use the power of their votes and their choices to choose good leaders,” she stressed.