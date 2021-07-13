By Henry Uche

Worried by the inability of most corporate organisations to sustain business growth and development, the Institute of Chartered Secretaries & Administrators of Nigeria (ICSAN) is set to host experts across disciplines to address those factors that impedes sustainability in its forthcoming annual public lecture coming Friday.

At a press conference in Lagos, the Chairman, Public Lecture Committee of ICSAN, Mr. Sesan Sobowale, agreed to the fact that business environment in Nigeria is hostil, coupled with poorly designed policies, insecurity and COVID-19, howbeit he said many countries are still thriving in Public administration, leadership and businesses as they face similar fate like Nigeria.

According to Sobowale, challenges remain unending but it behooves on leadership and business strategists to deploy their expertise to navigate through the storms as it is evident in many climes which have moved on even to the point of taking advantage of the global pandemic to make fortunes.

“ICSAN with leaders of thought across disciplines are coming to address those impediments to business growth, development and Sustainability for every spheres of business operations in Nigeria.

“The Virtual Public lecture is open for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and Multi-Nationals, even the government. We have gathered professionals from different disciplines to address this critical issue. So we really need to move on as a country, Nigeria is facing so many challenges like other countries, but must we run away from them, no we must fix them.”

