By Henry Uche

Worried by the inability of most corporate organizations (both in the private and public sector) to sustain business growth and development, the Institute of Chartered Secretaries & Administrators of Nigeria (ICSAN) is set to host experts across disciplines to address those factors that impedes sustainability in its forthcoming annual public lecture on Friday.

At a press conference held in Lagos, the Chairman, Public Lecture Committee of ICSAN, Mr. Sesan Sobowale, agreed to the fact that business environment in Nigeria is hostile coupled with poorly designed policies, insecurity and covid-19, howbeit he said many countries are still thriving in Public administration, leadership and businesses as they face similar fate like Nigeria.

According to the committee chairman, challenges remain unending but it behooves on leadership and business strategists to deploy their expertise to navigate through the storms as it is evident in many climes which have moved on even to the point of taking advantage of the global pandemic to make fortunes.

“ICSAN with leaders of thought across disciplines are coming to address those impediments to business growth, development and Sustainability for every spheres of business operations in Nigeria.

“The Virtual Public lecture is open for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and Multi-Nationals, even the government. We have gathered professionals from different disciplines to address this critical issue. So we really need to move on as a country, Nigeria is facing so many challenges like other countries, but must we run away from them, no we must fix them”,

Commenting on the theme: ‘Sustainability Beyond Rhetorics As A Corporate Survival Strategy’, Sobowale added that the Lecture is apt at this critical time, noting that it’s high time corporate leaders detached rhetorics and Politics from their corporate Policies if they must meet their mission, vision, goals and objectives for being in business.

“We should begin to work the talk. Rhetorics help no one. The beginning of anything is very important but Sustainability of that thing matters most. If you don’t have sustainability plan and strategy, you may be drowning while others are swim through, this topic is very significant especially for the government and its arms, agencies, departments and ministries”,

He called on corporate organizations to imbibe the culture of training and retraining their personnel on the need to pursue sustainability as a survival strategy in the long run, adding that academic institutions across levels should also incorporate this concept in their curricula as it is paramount.

“We are auspicious that this coming lecture would reinvigorate and rekindle the passion for sustainability across spectra, we want to see both private organizations and the public sector especially the those heading and leading Public Institutions to soaring even in the mist of challenges. Institutions especially Professional and academy should teach this concept from the very early stage life- it is important, just as we have been heralding for the teaching of quality leadership from the basics,” he asseverated.

L-R: Yinka Oguntoyinbo, Manager Education; Taiwo Olusesi, Registrar /CEO; Sesan Sobowale, Chairman, Public Lecture Committee and Yvette Useghese, member Publicity & Advocacy Committee, all of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrator of Nigeria at a media briefing recently in Lagos.

