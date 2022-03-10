By Henry Uche

Experts drawn from corporate and public administration, management, leadership, Internet & Communications Technology (ICT), among others, are set to explore digitisation as an indispensable booster of economic growth, development and sustenance, at the Chief Information Officer (CIO) Club Africa inaugural summit holding in Lagos.

With the theme: “The Role of Digitalisation in Transforming the Economy,” these professionals would lay bare why everyone, including corporate bodies, should conscientiously adopt digitization fully as an essential enabler of business operations.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Commenting on the coming program the CEO of Edniesal Consulting doubling as the convener of CIO Awards/ CIO Club Africa, Abiola Laseinde, affirmed that the summit will advance the cause of digital transformation and pull stakeholders across sectors to brainstorm, network and collaborate for a better economy of Nigeria.

“Consumers, businesses and governments have all adopted linked digital services in recent years and this has become a crucial economic engine that has accelerated development and facilitated job creation. Indeed, digitisation aids policymakers in boosting economic development and sustaining growth.”