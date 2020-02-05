Sunday Ani

As part of efforts to draw attention to the economic opportunities in Nnewi and promote the ‘Made-in-Nigeria policy, a group of experts and industrialists are putting together an investment summit for Nnewi.

The summit, “Revitalising the manufacturing hub of Africa” is designed to leverage the already thriving industrial and commercial activities in Nnewi and harness them for the wider economic development of Nigeria.

Billed for February 6 and 7, it is promoted by marketing communications agencies, TBWA Concept Unit and C & F Porter Novelli.

The experts expected to lead conversations at the inaugural edition of the summit are former presidential candidate of YPP, Prof. Kingsley Moghalu; Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Afrinvest Limitetd, Ike Chioke, and West African Regional Director of Ford Foundation, Mr. Innocent Chukwuma.

Speaking about the Summit, TBWA\Concept Units CEO, Mr. Kelechi Nwosu, said Nnewi industrial hub had a strong narrative that should be developed and promoted to serve as a model for the economic growth of Anambra and Nigeria. He described Nnewi as a unique town where young entrepreneurs and artisans with limited formal education exploit their wit to create amazing stories of manufacturing and industrialisation.