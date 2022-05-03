Scholars, security experts and stakeholders have attributed the escalating insecurity across the country to the absence of balance and unbiased approach by the Federal Government, noting that terrorism as currently experienced tops the list of critical issues that require urgent intellectual attention.

A national workshop on “The War Against Terrorism in Nigeria” organised by the African Humanities Research and Development Circle (AHRDC), University of Nigeria, Nsukka, which brought scholars, stakeholders and other professionals together, reflected on actions displayed in the private and public spaces, motivated by some immediate and remote factors that have heightened insecurity within our borders.

These actions, they concluded, have led to loss of thousands of lives across the country.

“The current gap between the academia and political leaders in Nigeria is a major factor undermining development and public peace. These facts were contained in a communiqué issued at the end of the virtual national workshop over the weekend and signed by Professor (Mrs) Egodi Uchendu of the African Humanities Research and Development Circle (AHRDC), Department of History and International Studies, University of Nigeria, Nsukka.

The scholars proffered that, “Insecurity in Nigeria is fed by lack of innovative strategy as well as internal sabotage within the security agencies and allied institutions on one hand, and the political class on the other. The persistence of insecurity in Nigeria is the direct outcome of an absence of good governance in many areas due to the absence of political leaders from their duty posts.