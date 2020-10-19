A couple of Information and Communications Technology (ICT) experts have advised the Federal Government to expand access to digital technology to the rural areas.

Mr Jide Awe, an ICT technologist told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Lagos that the rural areas needed to benefit from ICT and implored the Federal Government to incentivise communications network providers to expand their facilities to the grassroots.

“Also attracting more digital investments to the rural areas is important to strengthen the rural digital economy. Rural digital inclusion should be a priority of the National Broadband Plan,’’ he said.

Awe noted, however, that financing and other logistical factors must be taken into consideration to achieve the coverage of the rural areas.

Another ICT technologist, Mr Yemi Odutola, said that the Federal Government also needed to invest in technology for better appreciation of its policies and programmes.

“The Nigeria technology sector could be much better, but it is still far behind because the major facilities like data, smartphones, laptops, internet equipment, trained manpower are not adequate,’’ he said.

Odutola stressed that government should implement policies that would drive the setting up of technology hubs in the country and in schools for the benefit of students. (NAN)