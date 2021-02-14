Experts have said that effective and high-quality business reporting remains integral to the successful management of any media organization.

According to them, it is imperative for journalists to explore proper avenues of disseminating information to ensure all internal and external stakeholders receive appropriate high-quality business reports in a timely fashion especially in the COVID-19 era.

Speaking at a 5-day seminar for business correspondents, energy reporters and online publishers organized by the Whistler for Conscience and Society, the Deputy Director, Institute of Continuing Education and Senior Lecturer in Mass communication department at the University of Lagos, Dr Tayo Popoola, said COVID-19 has made it compelling that journalists must reduce the barest minimum as regards to close contact while adding that it is imperative that journalists take care of themselves health wise.

Dr Popoola noted that for effective coverage of different beats, there has to be different house style of news coverage.

“The virus has led to us using different media apps to delegate and report business news and so technological approach is the new wave now for journalists to spread information. The country is already embracing the new normal and this is the period that every corporate establishment must address their distribution channels. It is proper that we should explore proper avenues before we disseminate whatever information we want to give out to ensure we do not become an enemy of the government or companies.

Also speaking, Former Bloomberg correspondent, Vincent Nwanma, charged journalists to keep disseminating the right information irrespective of issues centered around threats to life and danger of losing adverts from companies.

“There is a big discrepancy in what we say and what is happening. The issue of political will remains the issue and I think there are some people who are sacred cows and there are others who are victims of doing the right thing.

We seen cases where some escape when the hammer falls when they failed to deliver and we have seen others who deliver fall under the hammer, this presents a big challenge for journalists but in all I would encourage them to keep uncovering, apply the decibel principle, keep reporting because I believe it will not continue like this”, Nwanma said.