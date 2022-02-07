By Henry Uche

As Nigerians demand prudent governance which will eventually translate to improved welfare, professionals in the real estate sector value chain have maintained that sound policies, real estate investment and political will in the sector could be a roadmap towards economic recovery, growth and sustenance. At a Breakfast session organised by the Nigerian-American Chamber of Commerce (NACC) at the weekend in Lagos with the theme: ‘Nigeria Economic Outlook 2022- Implications for the Real Estate Sector’’, the experts affirmed that there are prospects for the real estate industry to thrive in 2022 and beyond, only if the government would make Investments and come up with clear cut policies to address the challenges the sector is facing.

According to them, incessant building collapse and non- sanction on those found culpable was not only a dent on the image of every professionals in the real estate/ construction value chain, but such unfortunate incidents which claims the life of so many people, scare investors and sends them to saner climes where standard operating procedures are not compromised.

Delivering a keynote address, the President / Chairman of the Council of Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers, Emmanuel Okas Wike, said the Real Estate sector connects to the overall economy from one or two perspectives; which reflects the overall condition of the economy.