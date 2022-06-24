By Chinelo Obogo

Chairman of Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited (BASL), Dr. Wale Babalakin, Chief Executive Officer of Air Peace, Allen Onyema and other aviation experts have constitute a panel of discussants to brainstorm on the economic implications of sunset airports in Nigeria.

This would take place at the forthcoming 26th annual conference of the League of Airport and Aviation Correspondents (LAAC) which is scheduled to hold on July 28, 2022 at the Sheraton Hotel and Towers, have received the approval of the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, and other critical stakeholders, that cut across the airline and ground handling sub-sectors.

A statement by the Secretary, Planning Committee of the conference, Chiedu Albinus, listed the Director-General, Nigerian Civil Aviation Agency (NCAA), Capt. Musa Nuhu, the Ag. Managing Director, Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Lawrence Pwajok, and the Managing Director, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) Capt. Rabiu Yadudu, among the panelists.

Others are Commissioner, Accident Investigation Bureau – Nigeria (AIB-N), Akin Olateru, CEO, Topbrass Aviation Limited, Capt. Roland Iyayi, among others. Chiedu stated that the panels are divided into two sessions.

General Manager, Public Affairs of AIB, Mr. Tunji Oketunbi, would moderate the first panel, while Director, Research, Zenith Travels, Mr. Olumide Ohunayo, would moderate the second panel.

This year’s conference, which has Sirika as the Special Guest of Honour is to be chaired by the Group Managing Director, Finchglow Holdings, Mr. Bernard Bankole.

The conference is expected to attract over 250 aviation industry professionals, cutting across the aviation agencies, security agencies, international and domestic airlines operating in Nigeria, aviation support services, travel trade sellers and buyers and other stakeholders. Theme of the 2022 LAAC conference is: ‘Sunset Airports: Economic & Safety Implications.’ Discussions will center around solutions to the multiple challenges faced by stakeholders in terms of safety and economics as a result of operating sunset airports in Nigeria.

The LAAC Annual Conference has over the years, made an unquantifiable impact on Nigeria’s aviation industry by throwing up policy, management and operational issues for public discuss. This has resulted in tremendously significant evidential changes in Nigeria’s aviation sector.

Aviation and allied business organisations have equally taken advantage of sponsorship opportunities presented by the event to sell their products and services. As usual, there shall be both physical and virtual participation in this years’ conference to enable participation of stakeholders from across the world, while an in-depth communiqué, covering all aspects of the conference would be well-represented.