In a bid to move the Nigerian capital market and economy forward, the Capital Market Correspondents Association of Nigeria (CAMCAN) has concluded plans to hold its 2021 annual workshop, a strategic forum to articulate issues centering on solutions to address the challenges facing the economy.

The workshop, themed; Technology as Tool for Financial Inclusion in Nigeria, will seek to address the compelling need to strengthen the competitiveness of the Nigerian economy of which the capital market is the hub of medium and long term source of finance in the post-COVID -19 era.

The workshop will feature a panel of specialists from regulatory organisations and operators in the capital market, who will discuss and bring more perspectives to the guest speaker’s presentation.

Mr Olaniyi Toluwalope, who is the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of eTranzact International Plc, one of Nigeria’s leading payment technology companies, will be the guest speaker. Toluwalope is a highly accomplished, dynamic and result-oriented Fintech professional with solid credentials and a proven track record in formulating and implementing operational and financial strategies, identifying investment opportunities, structuring and negotiating multi-party transactions.

Furthermore, the Director-General of the Securities and Exchange Commission, (SEC) Dr Lamido Yuguda, will be the special guest of honour, while the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, FMDQ Group, Mr Bola Onadele, and the Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Exchange Ltd., Mr Temi Popoola, will be guests of honour.

Also expected are the Managing Director of APT Securities and Funds Ltd., Mallam Garba Kurfi and the Group Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer, GTI Capital Group, among others.

The workshop is powered by United Bank for Bank Plc (UBA), FMDQ Group, Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc, NGX Ltd., Zenith Bank Plc, SEC, GTCO and Access Bank Plc, among others.

CAMCAN is the umbrella body for journalists in the print and electronic media reporting activities in the nation’s capital market.

According to a statement from CAMCAN, “the annual workshop is part of our contributions to the development and growth of the nation’s economy.”

