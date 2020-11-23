Investdata Consulting Ltd has announced its Invest 2021 Summit tagged “New Opportunities and New Paths to Profit, slated for December 5, 2020, whose objective is to help investors navigate Nigeria’s troubled investment terrain, made worse by COVID-19 pandemic.

A team of top-notch investment and economic analysts is expected to take participants at the virtual event through various topics aimed at helping them discover opportunities for robust returns on investment by taking position early as the N 2021 approachess.

Topics slated for discussion by the distinguished resource persons, mostly equity analysts and traders with over 200 years of hands-on experience cumulatively, include “2020 Review and 2021 Stock Market Ride: Where to Shop for Profit in Any Market Condition,” by Alhaji Garba Kurfi, a chartered accountant, and stockbroker, who is MD/CEO, APT Securities & Funds Ltd.

Abdul-Rasheed Momoh, Head, Capital Market TRW Stockbrokers Ltd, will take participants through “Volatility: How to use Resistance and Support for Profitable Trading in 2021 and beyond;” while “2021 Budget and Oscillating Crude Oil Prices: Implication for the Nigerian Economy and Stock Market,” will be handled by Abiola Rasaq, of the CSCS Plc.

The topic, “Changing Investment Climate and Monetary Policy: How to take position,” will be handled by Jibril Muhammed Bello, Head Capital Market Newdevco Invest/Securities; while Effect of CBN Monetary Easing Policy on Stock Market in 2021” by Mike Ekwueme, MD, X-Front Trader Ltd.

“Investment Strategies for Assets and Portfolio Realignment in 2021 & Beyond,” will be handled by Adeboye Teriba, Head, Trading Nova Securities Ltd; while Mr. Ambrose Omorodion, CRO Investdata Consulting Ltd will take participants through “Dividend Investing For Juicy Returns In Post COVID-19 And Low Yields Regime.”