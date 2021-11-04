By Merit Ibe

Experts have enjoined Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) to maximise digital platforms and resources to grow their businesses.

The professionals noted that it was imperative to understand that the community itself is an essential piece of the digital platform, without that community, the digital platform has very little inherent value.

They made their views known in a webinar organised by the SMEs group of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), themed “Maximisation of digital platforms and resources for the growth of MSMEs in Nigeria.”

President, Toki Mabogunje, described the timeliness of the webinar as second to none with the recent declaration that an average of 3-4 sim cards are linked to 60 million Nigerians whose data were captured by the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) in the National Identity Numbers (NIN); emergence of the digital currency and COVID-19 which removed the seal that surrounded the usage of digital platforms in the country.

Mabogunje said the aforementioned showed a growing pattern and pool in the number of potential users of digital platforms, which is subjective to the desire and motives of users in exploring these platforms.

She called on existing and potential investors in Nigeria to scale up their businesses by leveraging the tremendous benefits of digital platforms that are yet to be tapped by many businesses in Nigeria. “Indeed, one cannot rule out some intrinsic challenges (connectivity, insecurity and so on) that have hindered smooth uptake and usage of digital platforms for our businesses, but that should not stop us from forging ahead in exploring the these platforms.

Chairman, LCCI SME/Distributive Trade Group, Daniel Dickson-Okezie noted it was an annual event that involved MSME leaders, enterprise trainers and the organised private sector, where they come together to brainstorm on how the lot of Nigerian MSMEs can be improved.

Dickson-Okezie said in recent years businesses and all facets of its processes have increasingly been ICT-driven, adding that the surprise appearance of COVID-19 pandemic and its devastating effect on the world and business has reinforced the urgency of the need for businesses to embrace digital platforms and resources for the achievement of sustained growth and development.

“Today, more and more MSMEs have woken up to realise that they can order for goods, make payments, take delivery, increase customer base and do a whole lot more without physical contact with their customers or suppliers.”

He said with the present declining fortunes of Nigerian MSMES emanating from poor funding, poor infrastructure, high cost of doing business, exchange rate challenges, security challenges and others, small business owners need all the help they can get to, not just to keep afloat but to experience sustained growth and development.

“It is my hope that this webinar will give MSME’s the needed leverage to succeed.”

According to Ms Tega Ajogun, Consultant, Digital Marketing, Intramarc Consulting, who spoke on maximising social media platforms, said the platforms help to build relationships with customers, allows for flexibility with creative assets and generally yields a high ROI.

Ajogun, who spoke on developing data driven audience and campaign insights using social media tools, pointed out that a social media marketer should be able to develop a relevant content topics, create, curate and manage all published content, monitor and grow the community, oversee the design of social assets, manage promotions and social ad campaigns, analyse, reviews and report ROI on key metrics, monitor trends, identify threats and opportunities.

“Social media will feature in all stages of the buyers journey to some degree but for the most part, its biggest impact is in the top of the funnel areas.”

