Laide Raheem (Abeokuta) and Paul Osuyi (Asaba)

Experts in reproductive health in Delta State have encouraged couples to embrace suitable family planning methods in view of the stay-at-home order by government over concerns on the spread of the ravaging Coronavirus disease also known as Covid-19.

The experts expressed fears that the stay- at- home order would increase intimacy between couples that will ultimately lead to procreation and potential population explosion in the nearest future.

Those who spoke during a visit to some primary healthcare centres in Ika area of the state by a team of health reporters include the state Technical Support Lead for Family Planning, Dr. Ben Emonene; Reproductive Health Supervisor for Ika South Council, Mrs. Loveth Durojaiye; and Deputy Director of Nursing Services in Ika North-East, Mrs. Rose Ugwu.

The centres visited were Alihame Primary Healthcare Centre in Ika South and Owa-Oyibu Primary Healthcare Centre in Ika North-East.

According to Dr. Emonena, “There will be an increased bonding between the man and woman with this stay at home advice. Ordinarily when you go to work and come back, there is that natural tiredness that sets in.