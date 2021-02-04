Nigerian insurance professionals have been advised to pay more attention to reputation management as a way of growing the profession and the industry.

The Vice President, Corporate Communications and CSR, Airtel Nigeria, Emeka Opara gave this counsel during his presentation on corporate reputation management at the President Breakfast series of the Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB), held virtually in Lagos.

In his 10-point lessons on corporate reputation management, Opara highlighted the need for the industry to invest in corporate reputation while emphasizing the necessity of exclusive budget for corporate affairs department and a set of agreed actions at the beginning of every financial year.

He noted that not many Nigerians are aware of what insurance has to offer in spite of the huge potentials of the industry, and the reason for this is because of the absence of intensive attention the industry gives to reputation management.

While expressing optimism about positive results the public awareness initiatives of the various bodies in the industry has to offer, Opara advised that the engagement of holistic corporate relations strategy should be imbibed by all operators.

According to him, “your employees are your most important assets, but they can also become your most important liability if you manage them badly. Treat them well and you will not need to pay anyone to be your brand ambassador to advance your reputation.

“Good corporate reputation is a result of deliberate, consistent, methodical, planned and measurable actions. It cannot come about by mere wishing it. It is the sum total of how your stakeholders perceive you.”

Earlier, the President of the Council, Bola Onigbogi, had said that the choice of the topic was to further buttress the two focal mandates of image building as strategic alignment of the Council.

“The present management of the Council had always urged members to always be conscious of their reputation, considering the fact that they were sellers of intangible products,” Onigbogi stated.