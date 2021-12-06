By Ngozi Nwoke

Experts in the skin beauty industry have charged Nigerians to be conscious of their skin management and choice of products in order to avoid damages.

The maiden event of the EkoBeauty exhibition which took place at Ebony Life, Lekki, was packaged by Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture in collaboration with Ebony Life.

The event, which came in sessions, featured experts in the field of skin care and administration like House of TARA, Eko Beauty, LaserDerm Clinic, TM Essentials, Omaricode Beauty and Skin by Zaron among others.

The Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs. Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf, said Nigerian arts and culture industry was growing in popularity as the products are well represented around the globe: “Lagos State generates billions of naira annually in the skin and beauty industry.

We believe that Nigerians will begin to value them just as much as international buyers and foreigners do. This is another way to grow our economy while supporting these enterprenuers and promoting Nigeria economy.”

EbonyLife Place CEO, Mo Abudu, disclosed, “We supported great Nigerian skin and beauty practitioners by giving them the opportunity to showcase their products and also enlighten participants on quality skin beauty products to use. Our partnership with the Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture will provide yet another platform for these enterprenuers.”

According to Nkiru Lilian Okerulu, a skin care consultant and manager at TM Essentials, admonished Nigerians to study their skin types and avoid exposure to Sunlight. She said: “Exposing the skin to sunlight may cause sunburns, which may require longer time to treat in case it has penetrated the skin. Sunburns are better prevented than face the effects.”

Jennifer Nnoli, CEO of Omaricode Beauty, said the purpose of the exhibition was to educate and sensitise participants on how to rectify skin problems, “We are here to showcase and create awareness about skin beauty especially in Lagos. Being forerunners in the skin beauty industry, we will like to educate, teach and display our medical range products because these are highly recommended to those who are willing to rectify skin issues.

“Sadly, the challenge being faced by Nigerians is lack of information and understanding of the skin; what to apply, what not to apply on our skin and the right proportion or quantity to apply on our skin. Many people are misinformed about how to take care of the skin, many women just want to achieve certain results without putting the consequences into consideration and this could damage their skin,” she said.

Also speaking, Rhema Akabulogu, Head, Retail Artist, House of TARA Int’l said: “We are grateful to the Lagos State Ministry of Tourism and EbonyLife Place for this great opportunity given to skin and beauty enterprenuers to exhibit their products. The aim is also to showcase the best of beauty in Nigeria and Lagos, providing business opportunities to Nigerians and tell the world that the beauty space is gathering momentum.”

