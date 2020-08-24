Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Alaigbo Development Foundation(ADF), yesterday, challenged governors of the South-East region to explain why they bandoned the collective decision to set up joint security outfit for the zone.

The group was reacting to a statement recently credited to Chairman of the South East Governors Forum and Governor of Ebonyi, David Umahi, who was quoted to have said joint security outfit for the zone was no longer feasible.

ADF, in a statement, said by dropping the idea of setting up joint security outfit, the governors have reneged on the decision reached at the meeting of Ime Obi (Ohanaeze Ndigbo), on February 9 in Enugu over a joint security outfit for the zone.

This is even as the group alleged that over 400 villages in the zone, were currently occupied by armed Fulani herdsmen, who constantly kill, maim, kidnap and rape women at will in the one.

The group stated this in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Abia Onyike, and made available to journalists in Abakaliki.

Onyike in the statement said the community policing which the Governors have embraced can not solve security challenges in the zone.

The statement reads in part, “The idea of Community Policing is a nebulous semantic fabrication intended to divert attention from the serious security challenges facing Igboland. As at the last count, according to a research by reputable human rights groups, over 400 villages in Igboland are currently occupied by armed Fulani Herdsmen who kill, kidnap and rape women at will in Igbo land.