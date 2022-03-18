Super Eagles coach, Austin Eguavoen has revealed why he didn’t select Chidera Ejuke ahead of the clashes against Ghana.

Eguavoen in an interview with Elegbete TV said he wants to achieve balance with the team and invited two players each for the outfield positions.

He said the door is not shut on the CSKA Moscow wingers and others but he has a full complement of players in every position.

“I’ve spoken to most of them one after the other. The best position and then another alternative position,” Eguavoen said.

”Now as at today, on the left side which Ejuke said is his best position… I’ve seen Ejuke. I still hold him close to my heart. Now we’ve given an opportunity to Ademola Lookman and then we have Moses Simon. On the right side, Dennis has come back and then Chukwueze. If you look at it, we are strong here and as well strong there. And then up there, we have Osimhen, Sadiq who’s doing well in Spain right now and the experience of Odion Ighalo. I also spoke with Olayinka as well, I know they have qualities.

“Ighalo last played for me in the U-23 but I’ve watched him play up to where he is now and it will be nice to see him closely again. It’s not like the door is shut for everyone out there. The door is still open for everyone.

“This is only a game and what we did is to have two players in each position and then three goalkeepers and others are on standby. Then we have a balanced team.”