Veleta Moments, a TV Commercial campaign under the aegis of Veleta Sparkling Fruit Drink, is currently taking over the airwaves. The campaign was created by the foremost advertising agency, Explicit Communications Limited.

Since the campaign broke sometimes in April 2022, the jingle-led commercial has received positive reviews and attracted a large following of enthusiastic audience making it one of the most talked about commercials right now. The TV Commercial engages audience through relatable life scenarios that cut across celebrating the beauty in modern family, friendship and togetherness.

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Explicit Communications Limited, the Advertising Agency in charge of the production of the rave of the moment commercial, Mr. Tunde Thani, in a recent chat expressed his joy and pride in members of his team.

He stated: “I couldn’t be more elated on the successful execution of such amazing project; this has been one of my proudest moments. We currently have people talking about this commercial daily. I am particularly happy that we have been able to keep the dream of celebration alive with Veleta Sparkling Fruit Drink”.

Speaking on behalf of Veleta Sparkling Fruit Drink, the Head of Marketing, Mr Bolaji Alalade of Intercontinental Distillers Limited said: “We are quite happy with the direction of the TVC as it clearly interprets the celebration moments that is the brand promise.’’