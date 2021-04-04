Explicit Communications, housed in the Integrated Marketing industry and an outstanding marketing communication and advertising agency with unique creative capabilities in Nigeria, has hit the success milestone attaining 25 years of experience in satisfying clients and building a relentless team.

With the core values laced around creativity, strategy and research, the Explicit team evolved beyond advertising, birthing sister companies; Expo-Media Limited, Sharp Shooters Limited, Corporate Insignia Consulting Limited offering specialist services that cover the scope of marketing communications to meet clients’ demands.

Giving a back story of the professional journey, its Group Managing Director, Mr Tunde Thani, attributed the success and growth of the company to the “G-Factor”. According to him, some 25 years ago, a divine set up happened that pushed his inner strength into entrepreneurship with no strategic will to follow. Unlike every other business, the company started without a normal business framework. “It was more like starting on shoe strings”, he said.