Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams, has called on South West governors to exploit many potentials in tourism industry to reposition their region as global brand .

While making the call, he described culture and tourism as a very veritable tool and of immense source for wealth creation, which government at all level need to tap into through partnership with various bodies in the venture to boost the economy of the region.

Adams made the call at a press conference to intimate the general public on the forthcoming 2022 edition of Olokun Festival and commemoration of the 20th anniversary of Olokun Festival Foundation (OFF).

Adams, who is also the Chief promoter of OFF, was represented by Yinka Oguntimehin, the Publicity Secretary of Oodua People’s Congress (OPC), said OFF looked forward to governments in South-West states to supporting the body in harnessing the potentials in culture and tourism to boost the economy of the region.

“Earlier, I highlighted in the speech of Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yoruba land, this is the 20th edition of the festival. Over the years, the organization has made various presentations to state government and also the corporate world for partnership in boosting our culture and also the incidental potentials in terms of wealth creation through tourism.

“We have seen some form of collaboration from the private sector, but we still implore our state governors and state governments to support us in our quest for cultural renaissance in Yoruba land. Over the years, the organization, especially the OPC, has been solely responsible for the celebration of various festivals, through the vehicle of Olokun Festival Foundation, so I would use this medium to call on our governments to support us. Culture, tourism is a very veritable tool and of immense source for wealth creation. So we will be looking forward to government supporting us,” he said.

Speaking on the week- long 2022 edition of Olokun Festival to commemorate its 20th anniversary, Adams said the festival which attracts over 10,000 tourists from every part of the world, with the grand finale holding in Badagry, to reflect the spiritual meaning of both the Olokun and the Olosa in the cultural fiesta, would have tourists grace the event from neighbouring countries like Cotonou, Benin Republic, andTogo.

Besides, he said tourists would also come from Cuba, Brazil and other countries to witness the global event, noting that what this really meant was that each year, several millions of naira was being injected into the economy of the host community, adding: “Apart from this, the Olokun/Olosa Festival has been a source of blessing to Badagry and its adjoining communities.”

Iba Adams said as part of programmes lined up for this year’s event, Prayer to Almighty God, will be held on Thursday in Ikeja at the OPC Headquarters, noting that the programme was purely a religious

affair, where Muslims, Christians and the Traditional believers would come together to offer prayers for the organization.

“This event is a reflection of our beliefs in the power of prayers and in the unequal ability of God,the supreme being and the most high God in all our affairs.

“For this programme, prominent clerics in Islam and Christianity and even the traditionalist are invited to offer the prayers.

“We seek the face of God in ensuring that the festival is successful.

“We also offer prayers for the progress of the organization, to Yoruba land and to the country at large,” Adams stated.

According to him, other programmes for the event include a gathering at the Sheraton Hotels in Ikeja, on Friday to celebrate the 20th anniversary of OFF, while on Sunday, October 23, is the day for the Beauty Pageant slated to hold at Abule- Egba, with the Boat Regatta, Festival Float and Olosa Gala coming up on Tuesday, October 25 in Badagry.

He said the grand finale, which is holding in Badagry with the Akran of Badagry as the royal host leading other 50 monarchs as guests at the event, is expected to have over 20,000 guests, including tourists from Cuba, Brazil and in Cotonou and Benin Republic, assuring that adequate arrangements for the security of participants had been put in place to ensure that “nothing short of a breach of the security arrangements will occur.”