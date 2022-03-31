Bayelsa Governor, Douye Diri, has appealed to foreign investors to come tap the economic potentialities of his state beyond its depleting oil resources.

Governor Diri, who spoke at one of the closing sessions of the annual global investors’ meeting known as the Dubai Expo in the United Arab Emirates, said Bayelsa is an amazing state with several investment opportunities waiting to be harnessed.

He said the state, created in 1996, seeks investors to develop its agricultural potential in areas it had comparative advantage such as rice, cassava, sugarcane, palm trees and palm oil production, plantain as well as in fisheries and aquaculture.

He invited investors to partner the state to exploit its rich mangrove forests and natural beaches to make it a tourists’ haven.

The Bayelsa helmsman emphasised that actions already taken have put the state on a positive trajectory, stating that a recent Ease-of-Doing Business report rated Bayelsa highest in the South South region as well as being adjudged as one of the safest places to do business in the country.

Governor Diri also held meetings with the UAE Minister of Economy, the country’s ambassador to Nigeria as well as representatives of the Dubai Investments. The Dubai Expo 2022, which ends on March 31 attracted exhibitors and participants from over 190 countries, including 14 states from Nigeria.