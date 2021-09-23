By Henry Uche

Corporate leaders in the public and private sector have been charged to explore data and talent analytics if their organisations must succeed in a complex, turbulent and data-driven business world.

Management, administration and economics experts who spoke at the 13th Special Human Resource Forum (SHRF) organised by Chartered Institute of Personnel Management (CIPM) virtually, on the theme: ‘Managing People and Resources in a Disrupted Economy,’ maintained that data and People (workforce) analytics are critical for informed decision making, sound policy design and proper planning which guarantee overall corporate success.

According to them, since the success or otherwise of a corporate organisation is a function of the people working among other factors. It is imperative to understand the parculiarities of every worker which engenders high productivity even now that the business world has been disrupted with the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic. In a remark, the President/Chairman of the Governing Council, CIPM, Mr Olusegun Mojeed, noted that the SHRF was very essential, hence it was a key lever for upgrading the standard of the HR profession which will ultimately translates to the development of Nigeria.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.