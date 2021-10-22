By Chukwudi Nweje

Ohanaeze Ndigbo, yesterday, said it expects the leader of Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, to be released soon.

It said under the leadership of Prof. George Obiozor, it was determined to ensure that the Federal Government concedes to the proposal for dialogue and alternative dispute resolution in resolving issues surrounding Kanu and IPOB.

Publicity Secretary of the group, Chief Chiedozie Alex Ogbonnia, stated this in a statement, yesterday.

“We are unrelenting in our resolve to ensure that the Federal Government toes the path of wisdom by conceding to the proposal for dialogue and alternative dispute resolution which will ensure the unconditional freedom of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and all members of IPOB detained across Nigeria.”

He also said its diplomatic engagements with the Federal Government led to Kanu’s physical arraignment in court yesterday, while saying Ohanaeze Ndigbo expects that Kanu would be released sooner than later.

“The diplomatic engagements by Ohanaeze Ndigbo under the able leadership of Prof. George Obiozor has apparently yielded positive result as the Federal Government has through the Department of State Security bowed to the overwhelming demands of Ndigbo by producing the IPOB leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in court. This is one step forward in Ohanaeze’s determined moves towards ensuring that the Afara Ukwu Prince is set free in no distant time.”

Ogbonnia commended Ohanaeze Ndigbo monitoring team led by former governor of Anambra State, Dr. Chukwuemeka Ezeife, Chief Nwosu and former Aka Ikenga President, Chief Goddy Uwazurike, who were in court to monitor proceedings on behalf of the group.

He also commended the Igbo and Nigerians from all walks of life for the extraordinary interest and solidarity demonstrated in the ongoing trial of Kanu.

He urged youths to show restraints, prudence and maturity even as they demand equity, justice and fairness.

