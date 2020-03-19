The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) has said 100 of the 468 people displaced from their homes after the Abule-Ado explosion were in a relief camp in Ikotun.

Director-General of LASEMA, Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, who disclosed this, yesterday, as part of the update on the plight of victims of the explosion which occurred on March 15 and left several houses and cars destroyed aside the dead and wounded.

He said another body was retrieved from the wreckage of the explosion.

“Two people have been reportedly missing. Our personnel are available to manage enquiries and arrange transfer to the LASEMA relief camp for those in need of shelter and food. We appeal for calm and urge members of the public to keep away from the scene as we will continue to provide updates,” he said.

Structural enumeration was ongoing at the explosion site to enable government channel support to the effected people.

Meanwhile, Zenith Bank Plc, has donated N100 million to the Emergency Relief Fund set up by the Lagos State Government for the victims of the Abulo-Edo explosion.

The Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Ebenezer Onyeagwu made the pledge when the Management of the bank visited the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, at the State House, Marina, Lagos to condone with him and the good people of Lagos State, on Wednesday.

“For us in Zenith, we share in the concerns and the very traumatic experience that Lagos state is passing through. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims, those who lost their lives and those who are still in the hospitals, recovering. We can only but pray that God will comfort the families. We are also very impressed with the fact that the response from the Lagos State Government was quick, rapid and immediate. There is nothing you can do to quantify the loss of lives. The only thing one can do is to ameliorate the sufferings, the pains and the discomfort of those who have been terribly impacted. So, we would like to let Mr. Governor know that we share with him at this moment. We are aware that you’ve also set up a relief fund account and we are willing to make an immediate contribution of N100 million,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu had on Monday while speaking with stakeholders and journalists at the explosion site, disclosed that a N2 billion Abule Ado/Soba Emergency Relief Fund had been set up for the victims.

He said the state government have donated N250 million to the fund and solicited for support from all Nigerians including the private sector.