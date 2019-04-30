Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

What would have been a major fire explosion was averted on Monday evening in Makurdi, the Benue State capital after a vehicle caught fire within the premises of Bolek fuel station opposite the Benue State University College of Health Sciences.

According to an eye witness who simply gave his name as James, a vehicle owner who had come to the station which also houses a gas station to fill his gas cylinder thereafter left the car to eat within the premises.

“Suddenly, the parked car caught fire and people started running helter-skelter for fear that the fire could lead to an explosion.

“As God would have it, those who were around with their fire extinguishers immediately mobilized and put out the fire before it could wreak unimaginable havoc. However, two staff of the fuel station were said to have been affected by the fire outbreak,” our source disclosed.

When contacted, Manager of the Fuel Station, Emmanuel Okereke who confirmed the incidence disclosed that the two affected staff were immediately evacuated to the hospital where they are now responding to treatment.

Okereke however debunked claims that two students of the Benue State University (BSU) were killed in the incidence stressing that nothing of such happened as those who were on ground quickly put out the fire even before the arrival of the State Fire Service.