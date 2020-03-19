The Lagos House of Assembly has passed a resolution urging Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu to set up fire service stations in all the 57 council areas in the event of fire disaster in the state.

The House also resolved that the governor should direct the Commissioner for Special Duties, Mr Seye Oladejo, to ensure that all public and private institutions provided functioning fire extinguishers in their domains.

Mr Akeem Shokunke (Oshodi-Isolo I), Chairman House Committee on Health, who moved the motion during plenary on Thursday, said fire incident was becoming too frequent in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Abule Ado gas plant explosion occurred around 9 a.m., on Sunday after a truck hit some gas cylinders in a gas processing plant.

The gas plant was located near the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation’s System 2B pipeline’s right of way.

No fewer than 20 persons had so far been confirmed dead and several victims were injured.

More than 170 buildings in the area were affected by the explosion, as hundreds of residents were rendered homeless.

Shokunle explained during plenary that there was need for drastic measures to be taken by ensuring that each local government development area in the state had its own fire station in the locality.

He said: “There has been incidents of fire disaster in the state and the government has expended huge amount of money on every occurrence.

“The House, therefore, calls on the state governor to direct the Ministry of Special Duties to carry out sensitisation on danger inherent by failure to have fire extinguishers in schools, markets and others.

Contributing, Mr Abiodun Tobun, said fire usually starts on a light mode but escalates if not contained.

Tobun said government should compel every household to have fire extinguisher so such equipment could easily minimize the incident of fire disaster.

On his part, Mr Olayiwola Olawale said there should be adequate sensitisation for residents to take precautionary measures.

The motion was supported by all the lawmakers present at the plenary session through a voice vote.

The Speaker of the House, Mr Mudashiru Obasa, then ordered the Clerk of the House, Mr Azeez Sanni to send a message to the governor on the issue as agreed upon by the lawmakers. (NAN)