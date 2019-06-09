George Onyejiuwa,Owerri

Imo State Deputy Governor, Gerald Irona, at the Weekend visited Eziorsu community in Oguta Local Government Area of Imo State to commiserate with the families of those that lost their lives in Thursday’s bomb explosion that claimed the lives of three persons.

Recall that scrap metal scavenger had accidentally detonated an ordinance while trying to compress it by hitting it with a hammer which killed him and two persons.

Speaking during the visit, Irona, condoled with the people of the area over the incident, assuring them of the state government’s support.

“His Excellency, the Governor of Imo State, Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha sent me to, on behalf of himself and entire people of Imo State, to condole with the Eziorsu community and Oguta LGA at large over the unfortunate incident that claimed the lives of three citizens of your area. The bomb blast is unfortunate. We will take steps to ensure that this does not happen again,” he said.

He commended security agencies in the state for their swift intervention in the matter, urging them not to relent.

Also, speaking during the visit, Imo State Commissioner of Police, Rabiu Ladodo explained that the incident occurred when a scrap dealer engaged the services of one of the victims, who, in trying to compress an iron was killed, following the explosion of the Iron.

According to Ladodo, “he was hitting the hammer on the iron, trying to compress it before it exploded. The two other victims- one a passerby and another standing beside him were unfortunate to have died.”