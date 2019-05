An explosion inside a mosque in the east of Kabul has left one dead and wounded another 16, the Afghan Ministry of Interior Affairs said.

The person killed was a cleric named Mawlawi Raihan, ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said.

Why and how the explosion took place in the mosque has yet to be determined, said Ferdous Faramarz, a spokesman for the Kabul police chief.

The area was cordoned off while police investigation is under way, Faramarz said.

(dpa/NAN)