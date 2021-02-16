From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

No fewer than seven children were yesterday injured when a strange object accidentally exploded on them in Ungwan Mangworo, Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The children were said to have picked up the object from a nearby farm and began to play with it, not knowing that it was an explosive.

In the process, a report said it was accidentally detonated as the children continued to fiddle with it near their home.

A Statement by the Commissioner for Internal security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said: “Security agencies have reported the detonation an explosive at a residence in Ungwan Mangworo, Igabi LGA.

“According to the report, children playing in the area picked up the material from a nearby farm and began to play with it, not knowing what it was. In the process, it was accidentally detonated as the children continued to fiddle with it near their home.

“Seven of the children were injured by the explosion, and are now receiving treatment at the Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital, Shika.”

“While expressing alarm at the incident, Governor Nasir El-Rufai stated that his relief was that the injured children were receiving treatment. He tasked security agencies to conduct a detailed investigation into the incident, and urged citizens to be vigilant.