The police said at least one person was killed, while five others were injured after Sunday’s explosion in Gashua, Bade Local Government Area (LGA) of Yobe.

The state police spokesperson, ASP Dungus Abdulkarim, made the disclosure when he spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday, in Damaturu, the state capital.

“The explosion occurred between 8:30pm and 9pm, at a joint for food and drinks. The incident appeared to be a coordinated attack targeted at the joint. The explosion sounded like that of an Improvised Explosive Device (IED).

“The police Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) unit has already visited the scene trying to ascertain the type and causes of the explosion,” Abdulkarim said. He said that the injured were evacuated to a hospital for medical attention.