From Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

A bomb explosion has rocked an operational vehicle of the Niger State Command of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) killing four personnel instantly while the driver of the vehicle sustained serious injuries.

In a statement, Director, Public Relations of NSCDC, Odumosu Olusola said the driver had been rushed to the hospital where he is currently battling for his life.

The explosion occurred along Galadiman Kogo axis in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State at the early hours of yesterday (Monday) morning involving some officers and men of NSCDC Niger Command attached to Shiroro Hydro Power Station, Shiroro, Niger State on a routine patrol in the early hours of Monday (yesterday) morning when their patrol vehicle stepped on a buried landmine which exploded immediately killing all occupants except the driver who is currently in a very critical condition.

The dead personnel were identified as Mohammed Ibrahim (Assistant Superintendent of Corps 1), Cheche Ahmed (Assistant Superintendent of Corps 11), Yunusa Mahmam (Inspector of Corps), BALA Abdullahi (Corps Assistant 1) while the driver identified as Inspector Bala Adamu is currently in the hospital receiving treatment.

Meanwhile, the Commandant General, NSCDC, Ahmed Abubakar Audi, has commiserated with families of the deceased officers and men who paid the supreme price in service to the nation and reassured residents of Niger State of the corp’s resolve and commitment to the security of lives and property of Nigerians without deterrence.