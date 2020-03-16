Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has on behalf of the Government and people of Benue State, condoled with the government and people of Lagos State over the Abule Ado explosion in which many people have died, several others injured and property destroyed.

Governor Ortom, in a message of condolence signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, commiserated with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Government of Lagos State as well as families of victims of the explosion which occurred in Abule Ado, Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area of Lagos, on Sunday.

Ortom described the incident as sad, unfortunate and shocking even as he urged relevant agencies to wade into the matter with a view to ascertaining the cause of the explosion and make efforts to cushion the effect it has on those who were affected.

Relatedly, Governor Ortom has expressed deep condolences to his Kogi State counterpart, Governor Yahaya Bello over the loss of his mother, Hajia Hauwau Oziohu Bello.

Ortom who noted that the death of a loved one such as mother can be devastating and quite painful encouraged Governor Bello to take solace in the fact that his beloved mother lived a fulfilled life and has gone to rest with the Lord.

“The Governor sympathizes with the entire Bello Ipemida Ochi family and prays that God grants their matriarch eternal rest,” the statement concluded.