Chijioke Agwub, Abakaliki

There was pandemonium in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, yesterday, following explosion that rocked a popular private secondary school in the capital city. Many parents were worried when news filtered that a bomb allegedly detonated in a school; people ran helter-skelter, rushing towards Azugwu, where the incident occurred at about 11am.

Daily Sun gathered that an object suspected to be an improvised explosive device (IED), exploded at Glory Land High School, Azugwu, in Ebonyi Local Government Area.

The device which exploded during the break hour, according to sources within the school, shattered the left arm of an SS 2 student simply identified as Chibuike, while undisclosed number of students sustained various degrees of injuries.

“We heard that Chibuike was rushed to the emergency unit of the Alex Ekwueme Federal Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki, while others with minor injuries were treated in medical facilities around the area.”

When our correspondent visited the school at about 2:30pm, the gate was under lock and key while the whole vicinity was deserted.

However, some students seen returning home confirmed the incident, adding that the main victim, Chibuike, was playing with the device when it exploded.

“I was in the school when it exploded. I can’t tell what it was, but I saw Chibuike playing with the thing before it exploded and we heard a big sound. It’s like he came to school with it. The thing chopped off his left hand and they rushed him to the hospital with Keke”, one of the students said.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Ebonyi Police Command, DSP Loveth Odah, confirmed the incident, but said she was yet to get official report from the Divisional Police Officer of Ekumaenyi on the incident.

“The DPO has gone there, but he has not reported to us. So, we are still waiting for him,” Odah said.