Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki.

An object suspected to be an improvised explosive device has exploded at Glory Land High School,Azugwu, in Ebonyi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

The device which exploded during break hour, Thursday, according to sources within the school, shattered the left arm of an SS 2 student simply identified as Chibuike while undisclosed number of students sustained various degree of injuries.

The incident which happened at about 11 am caused serious confusion and panic within the school and its vicinity.