From Magnus Eze, Enugu

There is confusion in Afikpo, Afikpo North Local Government Area of Ebonyi following an explosion in the area.

Sources said the incident which took place at about 12:50pm around the Ndibe Beach-Eke Market Road, shattered the bearer of the item suspected to be an Improvised Explosive Device (IED).

The victim whose identity was not known as at time of filling the report was said to have been decked in military uniform.

Confusion reigned in the whole place as the explosion happened close to Amaizu-Amamgbala Primary School, the Junior Secondary School and the ever busy Eke Ukwu Daily Market, Afikpo.

Details later