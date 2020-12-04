A massive explosion rocked the Engen oil refinery in South Africa’s southeastern city of Durban, located in the KwaZulu-Natal province, on Friday, South Africa’s portal News24 reported. Robert McKenzie, a spokesman for the provincial emergency services, confirmed the incident, telling News24 that fire and smoke could be seen on the site.

According to McKenzie, the cause of the explosion is yet to be established.

No fatalities and injuries have been reported, but six people were treated for smoke inhalation. The emergency services’ spokesman added that a nearby block of flats caught fire as well.