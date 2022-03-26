From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

A suspected Improvised Explosive Device (IED) exploded on Saturday and injured two persons in Yazufa Junction, Hayin Danmani, Igabi local government area of Kaduna State.

Report said personnel of the Police anti-bomb squad arrived the scene to remove the debris.

They were also said to have disabled a second device found planted in a motorcycle in the area.

A statement by the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan said, “Security agencies reported that a suspected Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was detonated around Yazufa Junction, Hayin Danmani, Igabi LGA, after it was planted in a motorcycle belonging to one Mohammed Hassan, a POS operator in the area.

“According to the preliminary investigations, Hassan at the close of business, went to pick up his motorcycle where it was parked close to his shop, and upon starting the motorcycle, it exploded.

“The explosion resulted in serious injuries to Hassan and a yet-unidentified passer-by. There was also damage to the roof of nearby structure.

“Personnel of the Police anti-bomb squad arrived at the scene to remove the debris. They also disabled a second device found planted in the motorcycle.

“The injured duo are receiving treatment, in a medical facility as investigations proceed.

“Governor Nasir El-Rufa’i expressed shock and sadness at the report, and wished the injured persons a speedy recovery. He reiterated calls for increased vigilance by citizens to the threat of explosives being placed by terrorists to cause harm and destruction.

“Investigations are ongoing into the incident”.

It will be recalled that the explosion came few weeks after the state government through the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, warned residents to be vigilant because there was report of terrorists planning to plant IEDs at schools, markets and worship places after aborted bomb explosions in two areas in Kaduna metropolis.