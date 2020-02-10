Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos residents who were rendered homeless by fire outbreak that occurred in Abule Egba area of the State have dragged the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), the Attorney-General of the Federation, and Minister of Justice, Malami Abubakar, before the Federal High Court, Ikoyi.

The claimants which include: Mrs. Christian Adeyinka, Mrs. Kambia, Mr. Emeka Kambia, Mr. Femi Olugbeja, filed the suit through their counsel, Mr. Imran Abdulganeey, 14 months after the incident.

They are praying the court to compel the NNPC to compensate them, being the victims of the fire incident that occurred as a result of the negligence of the respondent to provide adequate protection and security for their pipeline located around Abule Egba axis, off Lagos Abeokuta expressway, which eventually resulted to spillage into neighborhood and the consequential destructions of their valuables and personal properties.

The claimants are also praying the court to order the respondents to pay them N1 billion as general damages.

Besides , in the suit No: FHC/ L/ CS/2357/19, the claimants also asked the court for an order compelling the NNPC to provide adequate security for protection of its pipelines located around Abule Egba axis of Lagos state from vandals at all times so as to avert any further future occurrence.

The same outbreak had occurred in the same axis early this year where several properties were lost to the inferno.

In their statement of claim, the claimants who resided in the property situated at No 2/3 Wamon Taofik Street, Abule Egba, before it was consumed by the fire on December 19, 2018, averred that they were sleeping in their respective rooms and flats when the fire outbreak occurred.

Although they escaped unhurt, but all their belongings were completely burnt as the buildings burnt for several hours and not even a pin could be salvaged from the premises.

The claimants said that it would be unjust, unfair and against natural justice for them to go through the trauma, losing all their belongings without being compensated by the appropriate agency, especially the defendants in this case.

The defendants are yet to file any defense, and the matter is yet to be assigned to any court as well for hearing.