Adewale Sanyaolu

To address the rampant cases of gas explosions across most Nigerian neighbourhoods, the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has warned Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) retail outlets against cylinder to cylinder gas refilling and decanting due to its associated risk.

Operations Controller, Yola DPR Office, Mr.Sadeq Ibrahim, gave the warning at a one-day sensitisation meeting with gas retailers in the state in Yola recently.

Ibrahim said that the warning had become necessary in order to prevent fire disasters as well as protect lives and property of the people.

He said that the department would no longer tolerate the dangerous habit of cylinder to cylinder gas refilling business for the safety of the people and also for those handling the business.

“LPG cylinder to cylinder re-bottling, refilling and decanting is prohibited by Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR).

The transfilling of the resources are not allowed and is against the DPR regulations and requirements because the business is highly hazardous and a threat to lives and property of the people.’’

According to Ibrahim, the department has recorded many fire accidents across the country following the poor handling and unsafe cylinder to cylinder gas refilling process.

He advised the retailers to go and learn how to improve their businesses as the department had no intention to push them out of the business.

He said that among the roles of gas retailers approved in the DPR regulations includes selling full gas cylinders, either through cylinder exchange or with a new one.

Ibrahim advised gas retailers to upscale safety measures in their shops while also registering with the DPR.“All gas retailers in the state are advised to provide protection safety facilities to their workers and the shop.

Also, the retailers outlets are advised to register with the DPR to obtain approved licence’’, Ibrahim said.

In his remarks, Mr Emmanuel Ogbodo, Chairman, LPG Retailers Outlets Association, Adamawa, thanked the department for organising the sensitisation meeting for their members.

Ogbodo said that the sensitisation was an eye opener to the members and that the association would look at the request of the DPR and deliberate on it.

Between March and October, three gas explosions occurred in different parts of Lagos; Abule Ado, Ajuwon and Baruwa, claiming several lives and destroying properties worth several billions of Naira. The development compelled the Lagos State Government to ban the sitting of gas and fuel stations in densely populated areas.

This was even as it announced plans to clamp down on all illegal Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), popularly called cooking gas.