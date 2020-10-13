Adewale Sanyaolu

Rising from the wave of incessant gas explosions across the country, particularly in Lagos, the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has released new guidelines for the establishment and operations of cooking gas plants across the country.

Recall that between last March and October, about five gas explosions have occurred in different parts of Lagos, destroying killing more than 25 people and destroying properties worth billions of Naira properties

The new guidelines came after the gas explosion that occurred on October 8, 2020 in Baruwa, Ipaja, Lagos State that claimed about five lives and destroyed over 20 properties.

Director of DPR, Sarki Auwalu, said the guidelines stipulate the minimum requirements, procedures and conditions to be fulfilled before the grant of approvals or licences for the construction, installation, modification, takeover, relocation and operations of downstream gas facilities in Nigeria.

The guideline also has provision for the establishment and operations of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), also known as cooking gas, refilling plants and retail outlets; establishment of auto gas refuelling stations and add-on gas facility; and establishment of gas storage and utilisation.

Auwalu explained that the guidelines were developed to enhance gas penetration and utilisation, enhance operational safety as well as ease of doing business in the oil and gas sector.

“Companies intending to establish these facilities must satisfy all necessary requirements stipulated by DPR and obtain site suitability approval; approval to construct (ATC)/approval to install; and licence to operate,”

Necessary amenities and equipment’s like functional automated/manual leak tester; functional fire alarm system, and mounted gas detectors; adequate fire, water storage and sprinklers; perimeter fence with fire wall among others must be provided in the facilities.”