From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Three people have been feared killed as explosions from a rocket-propelled grenade believed to have been fired into Maiduguri by Boko Haram/ISWAP hit parts of the city a few hours to the arrival of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Residents said the explosion occurred at Ajilaro Cross and Gomari a few meters away from the Air Force Base where the president landed hours later.

‘A woman and her baby at her back were wounded,’ Yusuf Saleh, a resident of the area said.

A mosque near a state hospital in the area was also hit

The area has been the target of attacks by ISWAP in recent times. A few weeks ago, a rocket-propelled grenade was fired into the area with the 1000 housing estate and the adjoining area targeted.