Adewale Sanyaolu

As part of efforts to stem the rising wave of gas explosions and in line with its mandate to ensure the safety of lives and property across the country, the Standards Organization of Nigeria (SON) has disclosed that it has opened collaborative talks with gas plant owners and other relevant stakeholders in order to commence the re-qualification of used gas cylinders.

However, the agency stated that the exercise would appear daunting given individual ownership of liquefied petroleum Gas Cylinder in the country.

In a related development, more than 5000 substandard gas cylinders worth N51.3 million have been publicly destroyed by the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON).

According to the standards body, the cylinders destroyed were imported into the country without the SON’s Conformity Assessment Programme certification and did not comply with specifications in line with the Nigerian Industrial Standards (NIS) 69.

The Director, Inspectorate and Compliance Directorate, SON, Engr. Obiora Manafa, at the destruction exercise at one of its warehouses in Lagos, recently said the unscrupulous importer brought in 12.5kg cylinders not meant for camping gas, pointing out that the maximum capacity of cylinders required for camping gas are 3.5kg, 5kg, and 6.25kg.

In his words,” Those are the sizes of cylinders allowed for camping. Using 12.5kg you have to mouth the burner for camping the gas and when you are cooking, you are exposing a large number of gas to direct heat which is not allowed. It is a threat to safety.

“We did not give any importer approval to bring in 12.5kg for camping, but approvals for 3kg, 5kg, and 6.25kg for camping. In this case, the importer brought in cylinders of 12.5kg as camping and that is why we have seized it for destruction because we cannot allow it into the market.”