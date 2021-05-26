From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Ebonyi state police command, yesterday, debunked reports that the man who was killed in an explosion in Afikpo area of the state was a suicide bomber.

Spokesperson of the command, Loveth Odah, said the victim of the blast was a policeman on duty in the area.

She said the victim was a mobile police officer who was on special deployment to Afikpo North Local Government Area of the state.

She said the officer, Mr Idi Aminu, died as a result of an accidental hand grenade explosion. The incident, which occurred opposite Amaizu Amangbala Primary School in Afikpo North area, yesterday, threw the area into panic as passers by scampered for safety.

Mrs Odah said he was an Inspector of Police.“He mistakenly hit the lead of his grenade which was hanging on his waist with his elbow, resulting in the deadly explosion,” she said.

She added that the police officer was an operative of MOPOL 32 and not a suicide bomber as circulated in the social media. The spokesperson said his remains had been evacuated to a mortuary.

Mrs Odah also cleared the air on alleged accidental discharge by a police officer at Government House Abakaliki.